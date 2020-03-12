To the Editor:

Baby boomers, now seniors, know the older we get our bodies become fragile and exercise and good eating habits are important. Then there's the spiritual side of us that we can neglect or disregard altogether.

It's a wonder that our creator chooses to wait for us to welcome him. The God who could so easily overpower us waits for you and me.

There are families and local neighbors who would enjoy sharing the grace and knowledge of God with you. We all have questions. Start the year off seeking truth as well as good health. Experience Sunday service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Green Mountain Community Alliance Church, located just a half-mile south of Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.

There are children's classes, coffee fellowship after service and midweek Bible studies. Don't let another year go by.

Bruce D'Amico

Waterbury

