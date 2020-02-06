To the Editor:
While looking at the recent news on the Waterbury Record’s website, I found, “Bus incident causes Harwood furor” by Mike Verillo. It was an article about an incident that happened on Thursday, January 16. A bus had slid off the road while carrying 24 students to school. No one was hurt, and there had been a full investigation into what exactly happened.
What surprised me was that it seemed everyone was trying to find someone to blame for the incident. Verillo stated that the bus driver was not at fault, but the parents were mad with the principal for not fully conveying the severity of the incident. I was confused on why everyone was trying to point the finger at someone for the accident, or the lack of information given to each person in the line of command, when in reality there is little control over what happens on the snowy roads of Vermont.
Many people go off the road every day due to the snowy road conditions. Is it scary that it was a bus full of elementary school children? Yes, of course. And being worried about what happened is completely justified. But regardless of people being aware of the severity, this type of incident is bound to happen again.
It happened to me when I was in middle school. Living in Vermont means that when the roads are snowy, there is a chance the bus will slide off the road. It is a risk parents and students take every time a child gets on the bus.
Now, some people will say that maybe school should have been canceled if the roads were slippery, but if we canceled school every time the roads could be slippery due to snow, students would be in school till July.
The point of this letter is not to diminish anyone’s concern for their child’s safety. I just want to remind everyone that this was an accident; it wasn’t anyone’s fault. Sliding off the road is a hazard that comes with living in Vermont.
Gracie Talbert
Moretown
Honors college freshman at East Carolina University