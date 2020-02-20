To the Editor:
Why I will vote no on the Harwood Union school budget ... it has nothing to do with money:
I don’t have confidence in a school board that is so obviously divided. Observing their dynamics at meetings makes it is clear that a slim majority sways decisions.
Only recently, just weeks before Town Meeting Day, after the budget was set, after the teachers invoked a contractual obligation that the board has, was adequate time given for input from teachers.
Veteran teachers say the proposed redesign of several schools in the district and its repercussions have caused the lowest staff morale in decades.
There is no explanation for how moving students from Moretown Elementary School and Harwood Middle School (new buzzword: “rezoning”) for next school year will prove to be an advantage for those students, their teachers, or their new classmates.
The board hasn’t fully grasped how cutting positions in some areas has ripple effects throughout the unified district due to contractual rules for reducing positions. They have not considered the complicated results of their actions. They appear to think it’s OK to not understand these impacts, two weeks before voters are expected to approve their budget.
And if they aren’t curious about that, I have little hope that they will look deeply at the complex cultural and economic consequences for the towns affected by the decisions they are making now or in the future.
I have voted yes on every school budget proposed in the Harwood district, starting in 1990 when we moved to Moretown. I was proud to do so, never questioning the board’s, the administration’s, or the superintendent’s financial requests. I was confident that sound decisions had been made leading to each budget proposal.
Voting no, for me, doesn’t mean that I am objecting to spending too much money on our schools. Spending taxes on education is a wise investment.
Voting no, for me, means that I don’t approve of the direction the school board is taking the district and this is my only way to object.
I will vote no on the bond, too, which breaks my heart because I know that Harwood’s facilities need major improvements and our other schools’ do too. I will cast these votes regretfully, in opposition to the real possibility that students, teachers and families will bear the brunt of poor decisions made by a divided board. To be clear, a divided board is not bad, per se. Disagreement is healthy. But until a strong, solid consensus is obtained, far-reaching and permanent decisions ought not to be made or presented to the public, expecting approval. If the board cannot convince a super majority of its members sitting at the table that what they are doing is right, why should voters be convinced?
Cary Friberg
Moretown