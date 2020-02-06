To the Editor:
My name is Michael Frank and I’m a candidate for the Harwood Union school board. My platform is simple. Equality, Equity and Fiscal Responsibility.
I’m a graduate of both Waterbury Elementary and Harwood Union High School. I left Vermont to go to college in the New York City area, graduated and after two years working outside Philadelphia decided it was time to come home to Waterbury.
Back home I joined the Waterbury Fire Department, started a family and before I knew it, my two kids, Sheldon and Rebecca, became third-graders at Thatcher Brook.
I’m so happy to be living and raising my kids here. Although Waterbury is a great place to live, I have heard from so many residents that Waterbury is becoming unaffordable. School taxes make up the large majority of the property taxes paid and they keep going up while student enrollment keeps going down. That is not sustainable.
I support the school board’s decision to combine the middle schools, and move fifth and sixth grades from Moretown to Crossett Brook Middle School. These moves will save $700,000 this year and over $900,000 per year in subsequent years. Savings that slow the increase in our taxes while at the same time increasing educational opportunities for our students.
This year it costs $29,035 per student to educate the 60 students at Fayston Elementary, while 4 miles down the road in Waitsfield it costs $19,381. For comparison. the cost at Thatcher Brook is $16,381.
Waterbury can’t afford to have our school taxes raised to support these high costs. Moving students from Fayston to other local elementary schools is the smart move and will reduce spending without decreasing educational opportunities.
As a school board member, I will work for the residents of Waterbury and all the students in the district to provide the best possible education we can afford while making the fiscally responsible decisions that will help keep our community as affordable as possible.
Please feel free to reach out to me. I look forward to hearing from you.
Michael Frank
Waterbury