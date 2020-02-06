To the Editor:
As the Building Bright Futures regional coordinator for Lamoille and Washington counties, I have the privilege of convening early childhood stakeholders who care deeply about how to support children and families to thrive in our state — school social workers, parents, employers, counselors, elected officials, early educators, and other invested community members.
Together, we identify gaps, share best practices, strategize, and support community initiatives to meet the needs of young children and families in our area.
A key part of our work as a regional council involves looking at data on the well-being of children and families in our community to figure out where things are going well, and where we have room to improve. On Jan. 8, Building Bright Futures released the 2019 edition of the annual report, “How Are Vermont’s Young Children and Families?” This report helps us understand how well Vermont and our area are meeting the diverse needs of young children and their families.
The report highlights successes, including an increase in the percent of quality child care programs in the past few years, and an increase in children attending publicly-funded pre-K programs. Also, the vast majority of Vermont children have a preventive health visit in the first five years of life — a number that continues to rise.
The report also points to areas where we need to do a better job of prioritizing the needs of our youngest generation.
Statewide, the number of children in protective custody remains high, increasing by 29 percent since 2014 to a total of 659 children.
We know that adverse early experiences like abuse and neglect increase the likelihood of health and development problems later in life, and we need to continue to work to build safe, supportive communities in Vermont.
The data also emphasizes the increasing number of children in need of mental health services. This is a focus of our work this year.
I am hopeful Vermont is making progress when it comes to increasing the quality of early care and learning programs for young children. Since 2009, Vermont has seen a significant increase in the number of regulated early care and learning providers who voluntarily participate in Vermont’s quality recognition and improvement system known as the STep Ahead Recognition System (STARS), though there has been a reduction in child care capacity. Changes in this program in 2019 were aimed at removing barriers to participation while also adapting some of the desired qualities to achieve a higher STARS designation.
In Washington County, currently 29 percent of regulated child care programs are considered high quality, and in the Lamoille Valley, 49 percent are considered high quality.
The 2019 edition of “How Are Vermont’s Young Children and Families?” provides important data on how we’re doing as a state while also delving into the specific challenges and opportunities facing the central Vermont area. You’ll also find regional profiles, and a description of priorities established by our regional councils.
I encourage community members to visit buildingbrightfutures.org and read the full report. To find out how you can participate in the regional council in your area, visit the site or call Building Bright Futures.
Steve Ames
Regional coordinator
Lamoille Valley and Central Vermont Building Bright Futures