To the Editor:
In doing our weekly Friday grocery shopping at Shaw’s, it was discouraging and disappointing to see empty or nearly empty shelves. I know and appreciate that we have a serious situation currently in our midst, but when people get paranoid and begin to stockpile products in an abnormal fashion, it benefits nobody and actually creates another pandemic-type situation.
Gov. Phil Scott, in declaring a state of emergency, briefly touched on this and its impact. Two to three weeks of product is generally all anyone needs. Many of the products being stockpiled have little to do with the virus. By emptying the shelves, people have deprived others of products that they normally use and need.
And by creating artificial demand, this puts a strain on manufacturers and likely will cause price increases that could put further strain on people.
Is this a serious virus? By all accounts it certainly is. Taking common-sense precautions as suggested by health officials will go a long way toward keeping everyone safe. Unnecessary hoarding of products that may or may not be related to the virus does nothing to alleviate this situation.
Dick Patterson
Waterbury