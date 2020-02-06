To the Editor:
My name is Kelley Hackett and I am running for school board. I have been a Waterbury resident for the last 15 years and am a lifelong Vermonter. My husband and I moved here from Chittenden County for the small town, lovely schools and incredible community.
We have three children — a seventh-grader and fifth-grader who both attend Crossett Brook Middle School and a rising kindergartner who will attend Thatcher Brook. I own and operate my own business, a private home-based preschool program that is an Act 166 partner. I am vested in our children, community and schools.
As a Snelling Institute for Government graduate for Early Childhood Leaders, I have focused on the complexities of systems and the impact on the educational landscape. Through this work I have learned that, while many systems work well, others need to change over time in order to continue to grow.
I am honored to be a candidate for the Harwood Union school board and hope to bring fresh energy and perspective; one that is transparent, honest, and supports students and the community. We are at a difficult juncture in our current district structure that has left our community, teachers and students confused about what the landscape looks like for the school year 2020-21. Though some of our ideas may vary, we can build a strong foundation to work toward mutual agreements on how best to serve the community, students, teachers and taxpayers.
For our schools to grow and thrive in this time of change, I believe that we need to have clear intentions, thought-out plans that benefit our entire community, and strong communications. I have many ties in our community and will seek to always bring that broader perspective into the board room in addition to my own experience and knowledge in early education.
Now more than ever in this period of great change in our district, it is imperative that we work together — as one community — to create stronger and more efficient schools. As a Harwood Union school board member, I will work to prioritize planning and communication with the public as an integral part of making decisions that greatly affect all of us. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 3.
Kelley Hackett
Waterbury