To the Editor:
I read recently that the town of Waterbury was looking into the feasibility of having an enforcement person to actually check on illegally parked vehicles in Waterbury.
I for one think that is a great idea and would like to submit my name into the mix if they do want to hire someone.
I am a retired police officer actually from Waterbury. I would like to be that person; if not, I would like to present myself as an interested person to help find a proper person to do the job.
I am 73 years young and can definitely do the job you would be asking for. I have always had a good working relationship with the once-village and now-town of Waterbury.
I understand this position does not exist but would like to be considered if it does become a reality.
Alonzo Perry
Waterbury