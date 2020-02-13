To the Editor:

I read recently that the town of Waterbury was looking into the feasibility of having an enforcement person to actually check on illegally parked vehicles in Waterbury.

I for one think that is a great idea and would like to submit my name into the mix if they do want to hire someone.

I am a retired police officer actually from Waterbury. I would like to be that person; if not, I would like to present myself as an interested person to help find a proper person to do the job.

I am 73 years young and can definitely do the job you would be asking for. I have always had a good working relationship with the once-village and now-town of Waterbury. 

I understand this position does not exist but would like to be considered if it does become a reality.

Alonzo Perry

Waterbury

