To the Editor:
In response to columnist Dave Matthews (Stowe Reporter, “Knowledge, respect for history vital for democracy,” Dec. 12): It’s disgusting that you, a professor, would call the people of Louisiana dumb. I guess that makes you ignorant.
From your political comments, it’s very evident you believe in fake news and are just another liberal professor, blind to the corruption that has taken over the socialist Democratic Party.
Let’s talk history. I had a straight-A student tell me that her teacher told her that we started the war with Japan and other bad things we didn’t do. It floored me.
It is zealots like you that teach these kids President Obama’s view of America.
If we want to remain a free country, we must teach our children about the sacrifices and accomplishment we’ve made. If our children are proud and positive about our country, freedom and prosperity will flourish, as it did for my generation. We owe it to them.
George Beyerle
Duxbury