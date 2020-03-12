To the Editor:
I would like to thank the many people who took the time to vote and elect me to the school board. Thank you to everyone who offered to host a sign, write a letter of support, and donated their time and energy.
I also would like to thank my husband and family for their love and support. We are so lucky to live in a democracy where our vote counts. I am humbled by the outpouring of support and honored to represent Waterbury during this time of change and growth within our district.
I would welcome anyone in our community to reach out to me and share your thoughts and concerns. I am looking forward to echoing your voices at the school board table.
Kelley Hackett
Waterbury Center