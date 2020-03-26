To the Editor:
The Waterbury Public Library is following the mandate for social distancing in the face of the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.
Doors were closed effective Wednesday, March 18, at least through Monday, April 6. This decision was made in the interest of public health and to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
People from differing sectors of the community cross paths in the library. Under normal circumstances, this is what makes the library a powerful force in the community but this interruption is needed to help flatten the curve of infection.
Programs canceled include: Chair Yoga, the No-Pressure Book Club, Writers’ Wertfrei, The Craft of Comedy, Songwriting, Board & Tabletop Games, Dungeons & Dragons, and Cutting Remarks —40 Years in the Forest with Bill Torrey.
Children’s programs, include all story times and all maker programs, are canceled.
We regret any inconvenience this causes the community.
Due dates are suspended for all library materials. Ignore any due date or overdue notices until further notice. The drop box is open 24/7 for book returns.
Though the library building will be closed to the public, and while the library cannot physically lend library materials, patrons are encouraged to make use of its digital resources. Ongoing services include reference, tech support, home schooling assistance, scanning documents, printing tax forms, and help accessing the library’s digital services via phone (244-7036).
Hours may vary. For audio and eBooks and a full list of digital services, visit the Waterbury library’s digital service page: waterburypubliclibrary.com/digital-services.
Wi-Fi is also available in the parking lot.
Almy Landauer and the staff at the Waterbury Public Library