To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Michael Frank, who is running to become a member of the Harwood Union school board.
As a retired educator, I am well aware of the challenges that districts face in meeting both the educational needs of students while implementing sound fiscal policy and practices.
With these challenges, school board members must make hard decisions that may require changes in the way the district operates. Many times these difficult decisions may create concerns, but delaying may not be the best in the long run for the students, the district and the community.
I support Michael Frank because of his willingness to investigate all options and develop strategies that will be best for all involved. Being a parent of two children in the district, Frank wants to assure that all students are best served.
I believe that the district will be served well with Frank as a member of the school board and recommend voting for him.
Lawrence Dennis
Waterbury