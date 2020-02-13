To the Editor:
As a parent, public school educator and Waterbury resident, I am thrilled that Kelley Hackett is running to represent our town on the school board.
In Kelley, we are lucky to have both a small business owner and an educator who will look out for our town’s various interests. She will support our students and educators in the classroom, while advocating for transparent budgets that use our taxes efficiently and fairly.
After attending many school board meetings this winter, it was disheartening to see a deeply divided board and often contentious meetings where teachers were standing up against their administrators and community members against their school board representatives.
We need problem solvers on the board, who are willing to look at the complex and nuanced issues that face our district and our town with a fresh perspective. We also need people who can effectively communicate to their constituents what is at stake and when and how decisions are being made.
Many Waterbury residents want to know what is happening and be involved, but they are having trouble following the process and understanding the long-term plan and its associated costs. Part of the issue is that the board never created the plan that they agreed to make last fall. This leaves community members piecing together budgets and board documents to make sense of what is happening and guessing how it will affect our kids, teachers, classrooms and future bonds.
Kelley cares about communication and transparency, and she wants to see decisions and changes being backed by thoughtful, long-term plans. This is what our teachers have asked for at the last several board meetings. I trust Kelley to ensure thoughtful planning occurs and is communicated to Waterbury residents.
Many local families know and trust Kelley as their child care provider. Others know her through her work on the PTO and as a volunteer. Kelley has held many leadership positions in our community and in early childhood education in our region. She has received training from the Snelling Institute for Government in improving educational systems and communications.
These skills will be highly valuable for the board, especially as Waterbury faces a proposed massive restructuring to our beloved Crossett Brook. Kelley currently has two children at Crossett and her family will experience the proposed changes firsthand. This perspective will be essential to keeping the students’ and families’ experiences at the table and central to our decision-making.
Kelley has an open mind, and wants to hear from Waterbury residents about what they want for our schools. I encourage you to reach out to Kelley to let her know your thoughts or if you have questions on her positions. Her contact email is kjohack@gmail.com. I also encourage everyone to vote on March 3 at Thatcher Brook. Thank you for caring about our schools.
Erin Hurley
Waterbury