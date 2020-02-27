To the Editor:
Please keep up the excellent work reporting on Duxbury town governance. Your paper, helped by the diligent work of taxpayer Jeff Poitras, has shed light on some serious problems regarding select board budget oversight.
Recently published comments seem to indicate that the board would prefer not to have public attention drawn to details about how tax dollars are being managed.
Granted, select board members are dedicated folks who work for very little compensation for the long hours of work, but they are elected, and accountable to all, including answering press inquiries. It comes with the territory and, yes, sometimes it’s damn uncomfortable.
In this case it is probably a valuable rehearsal for March 3 Duxbury Town Meeting.
Jill Smith
Duxbury