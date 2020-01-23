To the Editor:
Today, Jan. 16, 2020, the Harwood Union school district is waking up to a winter wonderland. It is as beautiful here along the Mad River Byway in Moretown as it is in the hills of Waterbury Center and in the village of Warren.
We are fortunate to live in a safe, appealing and attractive area of Vermont, where we care about each other, our schools and our surroundings. We stand ready to welcome newcomers wanting a fresh start, or fleeing dangerous or unfavorable living conditions. We long for entrepreneurs, large and small companies, and everyday people looking for good, steady work to join us. We don’t want to lose anyone, any family, any teacher, or any employer for any reason.
These feelings I have today of fullness and gratitude remind me, in an unexpected way, of very different feelings we all shared after Tropical Storm Irene and after the deaths of our five dearest teens. Then, it was despair and anguish and fear and depression that brought us together. And come together we did. We were one.
We must come together, my fellow Harwood dwellers. We recognize and treasure the distinguishing features of our different towns but more importantly — much more importantly — we must value our connectedness, our unity, and our similarities that are no better exemplified than in our common love for our schools and local control over them.
Each school can prosper. Each school can offer the best education for its town. We can support each one.
Our superintendent and our unified school board should be focused only on schools, not on the economic and cultural fates of our towns.
They should not be making decisions that have far-reaching unintended consequences that can never be undone. To counterbalance the school board, we need to form a districtwide community group of civic leaders, employers, schoolteachers, clergy, social agencies, environmental experts, experienced seniors, passionate young people, and any other committed residents who will take on the task of growing our communities.
This group and the school board need to work in concert with each other. We cannot choose closing, shrinking, crowding, and small thinking. We must value keeping, expanding, planning, and thinking ahead.
If we pay attention and come together, I believe we can all thrive and send our children to local schools that we are able to financially support for decades to come.
We can do this. We have done hard things before. When we were one.
Cary Friberg
Moretown