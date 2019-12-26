To the Editor:
The Friends of Waterbury Reservoir, a 501C organization, need at least 250 signatures of Waterbury residents on a petition for an article to be placed on the warning on the Waterbury town-meeting ballot.
The article reads: “Shall the Town of Waterbury vote to raise, appropriate and expend the sum of $750 for the support of the Friends of Waterbury Reservoir to help protect and promote the use the reservoir for the residents of the town of Waterbury?”
We all love the reservoir and know how vital a resource it is for our town and its economy, visited by area residents, Vermonters from all around the state, and tourists. We also know how busy the reservoir is now. Waterbury Center State Park and Little River Campground are consistently among the busiest camping and day use parks in the state. The remote sites are almost always full.
The Friends of Waterbury Reservoir look after the reservoir for the benefit of area residents and our guests. We run an aquatic invasive species prevention program at Blush Hill and the dam to try to stop more of these from infesting our reservoir.
We do cleanups, help monitor water quality and usage, and are working on a loon recovery program, to name just a few of our ongoing projects.
Petition forms are available at friendsofwaterburyres.org /petition), at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters in Stowe, and in locations around town. Signatures are due by Jan. 15, at the latest. Please help us help you.
Walter Carpenter
For the board of directors
Friends of Waterbury Reservoir
Waterbury