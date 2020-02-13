To the Editor:
December 2019 was again Shaw's annual Spirit of Giving Month. A huge thank you to the community for your exceptional support of the Waterbury Area Food Shelf and our clients through this campaign.
At the end of January we were notified that the nonperishable items had arrived and dedicated volunteers from the Winooski Lodge met at Shaw's to move everything from there to the Food Shelf on Main Street.
We picked up three double-stacked pallets — cases of vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, canned chicken, chicken broth, peanut butter, applesauce and mac n cheese. We filled four pickup trucks and a van to overflowing. In fact, one of the trucks made a second trip!
I can't begin to tell you how much we rely on this donation drive every year. The items we receive from this effort are essential to our continued operation. This provides us with quite a few months’ supply of these nonperishables and allows us to stretch our monetary donations for other needed items.
Thank you to Shaw's for sponsoring this program, to all of you in the community who donated, and to the awesome volunteers who did all that loading and unloading.
And I just saw in my weekly flyer that Monopoly is starting up again. We collect the tickets for the Food Shelf and the coupons for the free items.
Linda Parks
Director
Waterbury Area Food Shelf
Monday and Friday 10-noon, Wednesday 3-5 p.m.
P.S.: At this time of year we do still need hearty soups and also tuna. We have no tuna!