To the Editor:
I read the article about parking in the Jan. 16 edition of the Record.
Brian Kravitz of Randall Street mentioned that cars are being parked too close to fire hydrants. You, the readers, may not know that in Waterbury there is no prohibition against blocking access to a fire hydrant with a vehicle.
What I have been told is that the governing officials of Waterbury do not consider parking in front of a hydrant to be a problem and that it is more important to have those spaces available for parking.
I understand that the boards of selectmen and trustees past and present may not have understood why this is important.
Here is why: In the first place, to be used, a hydrant must be seen. They are about 2.5 to 3 feet tall. Then, to be used, a control valve and a hose must be attached. If there are vehicles blocking a hydrant, the fire department must find another, possibly farther away.
The 4-inch hose that is hooked to a hydrant is not very maneuverable and the control valve not light. Firefighters cannot jump over cars to make the connection.
There wasn’t quite as much of a problem years ago when only 2.5-inch hose was used, but now that supply hoses are larger, a blocked hydrant is a big problem.
When there is a fire, every second counts, as does every foot of hose. Maybe it doesn’t alarm you, dear reader, but will you feel the same if it is your house or business on fire?
So, to bring this to a close, send a note to the select board, the utility district and the manager. Tell them to adopt an ordinance, a statute, a law, or whatever they need to call it to prevent parking in front of the fire hydrants. All it takes is 8 feet or so.
Put down some yellow paint, put up a few warning signs and put some notices in the paper.
If we ever get some parking and traffic enforcement back, maybe we could all be a little safer.
Kendel Stafford
Waterbury