Todd Volitis, 43, of Waterbury man has been charged with physically mistreating a young child.
The boy talked with an employee at Thatcher Brook Primary School, which contacted the Department for Children and Families, which led to an investigation by Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Taylor Rancourt, who charged Volitis Nov. 25 with domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
The child said Volitis would get angry, grab him around the neck and threaten to punch him. The child said he didn’t feel safe with Volitis, police said.
Volitis pleaded not guilty Dec. 2 in Washington County Superior court on Dec. 2. The case was continued to Feb. 18.