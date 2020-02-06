Jan. 15, Berlin police stopped a speeding vehicle on Paine Turnpike in Berlin and charged Jose Abad, 38, of Waterbury with excessive speed. Police said the vehicle was traveling 73 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Jan. 18, 11:24 p.m., police responded to a dispute on Route 100 in Duxbury and found a person had left the scene. After investigation, police charged Shane Salls, 37, of Marshfield with aggravated domestic assault.

Jan. 21, 8:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Stowe Street in Waterbury and charged Ashlee Marcoux, 31, of Essex with driving after criminal license suspension.

Jan. 24, 9:39 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Waterbury and charged Walter Simendinger, 60, of Williston with driving under the influence.

Jan. 21, 9:15 p.m., after a collision that damaged two vehicles on Interstate 89 in Bolton, police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and alleged that they found illegal drugs. Anderson was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 30, 12:05 a.m., police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Hope Davey Memorial Park in Waterbury. Timothy Lavigne, 20, of Waterbury, sitting in the vehicle, consented to a search and was charged with possession of hallucinogens — psychedelic mushrooms.

Feb. 3, 5:22 a.m., police arrested Ryan E. Trudel, 38, of Waterbury on suspicion of felony unlawful mischief, after he allegedly destroyed many items in a Waterbury home and refused to leave. Police had him evaluated by a mental health professional.

Berlin police investigated a theft Jan. 31 at Kohl’s Department Store in Berlin and charged Taylor Metevier, 22, of Montpelier and Jonnie Thompson, 22, of Waterbury with retail theft.

