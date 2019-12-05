Nov. 24, 1:22 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 15 in Johnson and charged Alex Hill, 26, of Morrisville with driving under the influence.
Nov. 25, police charged Todd Volitis, 43, with domestic assault and cruelty to a child, alleging he physically mistreated a young boy. The boy talked with an employee at Thatcher Brook Primary School, which contacted the Department for Children and Families, which led to an investigation by Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Taylor Rancourt, who filed the charges. Volitis pleaded not guilty Dec. 2 in Washington County Superior Court. The case was continued to Feb. 18.
Nov. 25, 7:58 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Wells River and charged Joshua Crouse, 43, of Hardwick with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Waterbury Area Senior Center on Stowe Street and charged Douglas Marshal, 51, of Waterbury with disorderly conduct. Police allege Marshal was acting threatening and using obscenities in an argument with a senior center employee.
Nov. 27, 9 p.m., police stopped a vehicle near the Route 2-100 roundabout in Waterbury and charged Kristen Beaver, 34, of Waterbury with driving under the influence.
Nov. 28, 11:44 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Duxbury and charged Michael Hodgkins, 26, of Burlington with driving under the influence.
Nov. 29, 5:37 p.m., police and emergency services responded to a vehicle crash on Route 100 in Eden. The vehicle was demolished and the driver, Brian Labarron of Lowell, was treated for minor injuries at Copley Hospital and charged with driving under the influence, fourth offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 29, 11:58 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Guptil Road in Waterbury and charged Mariah Laplant, 23, of Waterbury with driving under the influence.
Nov. 30 2:11 a.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Route 100 in Stowe and charged Kylie Maple, 23, of Morrisville with driving under the influence.
Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Washington County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.