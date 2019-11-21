Nov. 11 at 9:37 a.m., after observing a traffic violation at Upper Pleasant Valley and Vanat roads in Cambridge, police pulled over Devin M. Ashley, 23, of Cambridge and charged him with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 13 at 4:10 p.m., after a traffic stop on High Street in Waterbury, police charged Matthew A. Hayes, 20, of Waterbury with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 14 at 10: 30 p.m., police said they knew Robert Durand, 27, of Waterbury was not supposed to be driving when they pulled him over on Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury. Police charged Durand with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 17 at 12:20 a.m., after a traffic stop on Route 100 in Duxbury for speeding, police charged Robert Connolly, 28, of Waterbury with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov. 18 at 5:45 a.m., police said Aaron Blais, 22, of Jeffersonville was trying to avoid a deer when he drove off Route 15 in Westford and hit a tree. Police said Blais was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to UVM Medical Center with minor injuries, including a dislocated shoulder.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped.