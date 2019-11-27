Nov. 19, 7:08 p.m. in Waterbury, a man was reported threatening people with a bat at the Billings Mobil convenience store on Waterbury Stowe Road. Police didn’t find the man there, but discovered the suspect was Ray Plunkett, 55, of Waterbury. Police found Plunkett at his home and charged him with aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
Nov. 21, 5:55 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 7 in New Haven and charged Patrick M. Sherman, 26, of Duxbury with driving after criminal license suspension.
Nov. 22, 6:45 p.m., police received a report that a person was assaulted in a vehicle traveling on Route 100 in Waterbury. Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested Samir Fink, 32 of Marshfield at his home on a charge of assaulting a family member.
Nov. 23, 12:55 a.m., police investigated reports of a spotlight in a field near Upper Valley Road in Cambridge and found Jesse Roy, 38 of St. Albans and Sonya Orcutt, 28, of South Burlington. Roy and Orcutt were each charged with violating an abuse prevention order, and Roy was charged with spotting and locating wildlife and taking deer in a closed season.
Nov. 23, 1:44 a.m., police stopped a vehicle after observing multiple violations on Interstate 89 in Williston. Police charged the driver, John Lopez, 21, of Stowe with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov. 24, 12:09 a.m., Evan Whitaker, 23, of Stowe received minor injuries and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Bert White Road in Huntington. Police, Richmond Rescue services and the Huntington Fire Department responded. Police said Whitaker lost control of the Can-Am Outlander and was thrown from the vehicle.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped.