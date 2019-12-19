Dec. 12 at 1:15 p.m., after receiving a report about an impaired driver, police tracked down Robin Farnsworth, 62, of Waterbury at a Waterbury business. Police charged Farnsworth with driving under the influence of alcohol. Police allege Farnsworth had been drinking throughout the day.
Dec. 12 at 4 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Route 2 in Waterbury and took Earl Baumgardner, 63, of Waterbury into custody on an arrest warrant that had been issued for failing to appear in court. He was held initially at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
Dec 15 at 1:14 a.m., police stopped a vehicle after it crossed the center line on Route 2 in Middlesex and charged Peter James, 58, of Middlesex with driving under the influence.