Feb. 24, 10:00 a.m., Thomas Sweeney, 69, of Waterbury reported his checkbook was missing. Police charged his roommate, Todd M. Mailhoit, 49, of Waterbury with forgery and passing a bad check.

Feb. 26, 10:29 p.m., police running radar near Exit 7 on Interstate 89 in Berlin said they clocked a Kia sedan driving at 114 mph. Police stopped the car and charged Victor Alexandre Vieira, 24, of Stowe with careless and negligent driving.

Feb. 26, 11:30 p.m., two Nissan Rogues collided on Route 100 near the Colby house. A Rogue driven by Terry Fitzgerald, 61, of Waterbury struck another driven by Kelsey Butchino, 21, of Northfield as she tried to leave a driveway. Both vehicles had severe front-end damage, but no one was injured. Police reminded the drivers to be cautious when entering the road.

