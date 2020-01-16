Jan. 8, 4 a.m., after a vehicle slid off Crossett Hill Road in Duxbury, police charged Benjamin Perron, 27, of Pensacola, Fla., with driving under the influence.
Jan. 9, 12:22 a.m., police responded to a family fight in Woodbury and charged Jessi-Lynn Granger, 37, of Woodbury with aggravated disorderly conduct. Granger was placed in protective custody for detox at the Chittenden County jail.
Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m., after a Toyota Tacoma rolled over at the St. Johnsbury exit from Interstate 91, police concluded the pickup truck went through a stop sign at the end of the ramp and ran into guardrails. Police charged the driver, Richard Chaplin, 25, of Hardwick, with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release because the vehicle didn’t have a court-required onboard breathalyzer.
Jan. 13, 2 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Stowe Street in Waterbury and charged Jennifer Ruest, 41, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension.