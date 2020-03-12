March 3, 8:58 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute in Elmore. Police charged Michael A. Smithe, 51, of Elmore with domestic assault.
March 6, 6:33 p.m., after a two-vehicle collision on Route 7 in New Haven, police charged Carl F. Wright, 59, of Hyde Park with driving under the influence, second offense, and negligent driving. Police allege Wright blew through a stop sign and struck another vehicle that had the right of way. There were no injuries.
March 6, 12:38 a.m., police responded to a fight in Cambridge. Police said Devin Ashley, 23, of Cambridge left when they arrived. Ashley was contacted, turned himself in and was charged with violating conditions of release and failing to appear in court. He faced no charges from the altercation.
March 6, 10:06 p.m., police stopped a vehicle near the Shell Station on Route 15 in Johnson and tried to arrest Helana Martin, 31, of Cambridge for driving after criminal license suspension. Police said she resisted arrest, and was charged with that offense, too.
March 7, 11:12 p.m., police, state police search and rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Huntington Fire Department and Bolton Valley Resort’s instructors and guides worked to find Josh Arsenault, 17, of Fremont, N.H., after he was overdue from a ski run and was determined to be out of bounds. With the support of the University of Vermont Medical Center helicopter and a state police drone, Arsenault was found in good health the next day at 7:30 a.m. on a Vermont Association of Snow Travelers trail on the Waterbury/Stowe town line, 4 miles from the resort.
March 7, 5:45 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 2 in Waterbury and arrested Alexander T. SeaGroves, 25, for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release. While at the barracks, police discovered a laundry list of charges in other counties. Police cited SeaGroves to appear in Franklin County court for attempting to evade police, grossly careless and negligent operation, violating conditions of release and driving after criminal license suspension; and in Chittenden County court for careless and negligent operation of a vehicle, violation of conditions of release and driving after criminal license suspension.
March 8, 8:27 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Eden and charged Daniel Wyman, 33, of Eden with driving under the influence and after criminal license suspension. During processing, police discovered he had an extraditable warrant in Florida for fraud.
March 9, police stopped a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 89 in Waterbury and charged Ryan Butler, 40, of Chelsea with driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release, which prohibited him from driving. While processing Butler, police discovered two warrants for his arrest and took him to the Barre City Police Department, where he was held for lack of $5,200 bail.
March 9, 4:37 p.m., police stopped a vehicle driving 98 mph on Route 2 near Danville Hill Road in Cabot — a 50 mph zone — and charged Patrick Sherman, 27, of Duxbury with excessive speed.
March 9, 7:13 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 15 near Old Farm Drive in Cambridge for speeding and charged Brandon Emmons, 25, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
March 9, 7:19 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 in Duxbury and charged Julie Warfel, 56, of Duxbury with driving after criminal license suspension.