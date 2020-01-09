Dec. 27, 8 p.m., a citizen dispute was reported in Waterbury. A woman alleged a man followed her to her vehicle and blocked her path multiple times between the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park and Main Street. The next morning, police located Robert A. Durand, 28, of Waterbury and charged him with disorderly conduct, negligent driving and obstruction of traffic and stalking.
Dec. 31, 11:20 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute reported in Elmore and found that one of the people involved had left. Police located the vehicle and stopped Zeke Royer, 22, of Hyde Park and charged him with driving under the influence.
Jan. 4, 9:37 p.m., a tractor-trailer milk truck rolled over on Route 118 in Eden, spilling large amounts of milk into a nearby stream not far from the Belvidere town line. The Vermont Department of Natural Resources was contacted to clean up the spill. The investigation is still underway. Kenneth Sykes, 65, of Morgan, Vt., who was driving the 2013 Peterbuilt, was not injured. The truck had damage to the driver’s side of both the tractor and the trailer.