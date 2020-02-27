Feb. 19, 8:38 a.m., Todd Mailhoit, 49, of Waterbury was reported missing. He was last seen at the Kirby House in Waterbury on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. Mailhoit was found Feb. 20 and is OK.
Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m., police charged Melissa Dunster, 46, of Waterbury with retail theft. Employees of Kinney Drugs in Waterbury allege video shows Dunster taking items without paying for them.
Feb. 20, 7:06 p.m., police stopped a car on Main Street in Waitsfield and charged Peter Noack, 52, of Waterbury with driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb. 24, 10:54 a.m., police stopped a car at Routes 100 and Route 100B in Moretown for an expired inspection sticker and wound up charging the driver, Jacob Martin, 27, of Waitsfield, with driving after criminal license suspension.