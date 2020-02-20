Jan. 22, 8:03 a.m., after an investigation of email sent to a Fayston man, police charged Hugh Andrews, 33, of Morrisville with criminal threatening.
Jan. 28, 2:25 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 15 in Cambridge and charged Kenneth Lanpher, 18, of Waterville with driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 30, 4:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 89 in Williamstown for speeding and charged Andrew Bragg, 28, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
Feb. 9, 2:34 p.m., after receiving reports of an erratic driver, police stopped Michael Cambrea, 43, of Waitsfield on Route 2 in Middlesex and charged him with driving under the influence.
Feb. 10, 2:37 p.m., Nicole Merchant, 44, of Duxbury, was charged with driving under the influence after a two-car crash on Route 100 in Duxbury. Merchant refused the breathalyzer test; no one was injured in the crash.
Feb. 10, 6:45 p.m., police investigated a crashed vehicle on Route 14 in East Montpelier and charged Kara Tymon, 35, of Hardwick with driving under the influence.
Feb. 11, 8:30 a.m., police stopped Nathaniel J. Draper, 20, of Hardwick, on the Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury and charged him with driving with an expired license.
Feb. 14, 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 100 in Warren and charged Rizwan Akbar, 46, with driving under the influence.
Feb. 14, 6:16 p.m., during a routine traffic stop on Maple Street in Waterbury, police charged Keith J. Stlaurent, 45, of Berlin, with driving without a valid license.
Feb. 15, 6:40 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dougar Brook Road and West County Road in Calais. Shelia Rowell, 55, of Hardwick, tried to escape and was charged with DUI #2 and resisting arrest.
Feb. 15, police received reports that several patrons of Bolton Mountain Resort had their bags and other property stolen from the ski lodge.
Feb. 17, 1:31 p.m., police responded to a crash on the Interstate 89 exit ramp in Waterbury and charged the driver, William Erno, 41, of Waterbury with driving under the influence.