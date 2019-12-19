Both drivers were hurt slightly in a head-on collision Friday night, Dec. 13, on Route 2 near Farr Road in Waterbury.
Vermont State police said a westbound Honda Accord driven by Jose Escobar, 28, of Charlotte, N.C., crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Subaru CXR driven by Edward Greiner, 35, of Bolton.
Police said it was raining at the time, and highway turned icy as temperatures dropped.
When police arrived, they found the Accord on its side, blocking traffic, and the CXR off the road. Both vehicles were smashed beyond repair, with heavy front-end and driver’s side damage.
The drivers complained of injuries and Escobar was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for further evaluation.
Police issued tickets for erratic driving, speeding and failing to have a license.