Waterbury residents opted for youth in choosing the newest member of their select board.
Katie Martin, 23, beat Ken Belliveau 1,233-545 for the right to succeed Jane Brown, who did not run for re-election. Town officials say she’s the youngest select board member in Waterbury in decades.
Incumbent Nat Fish was re-elected with 962 votes.
The election for a Waterbury seat on the Harwood Union school board was a tighter, with Kelley Hackett edging Michael Frank by just under 150 votes.
Hackett received 961 votes, Frank 817.
Nearly half of the Waterbury’s 4,480 registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday.
Martin, who was a news reporter at the Valley Reporter in Waitsfield for over a year, said she learned about the inner workings of small-town government. She said she wants to bring her generation’s perspective to Waterbury’s government and do what she can to keep spending stable.
Hackett said she wants to bring clear communication and transparency to the school board.
Elected without opposition: Chris Viens, select board; Carla Lawrence, town clerk, treasurer and agent; Mary Woodruff, lister; John Woodruff IV, grand juror; Jill Chase, cemetery commissioner; and Susan Mazza, library commissioner.