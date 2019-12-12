It was loud, it was dusty and at times inconvenient, but the first year of reconstructing Waterbury’s Main Street appears to be a success.
“Overall, the construction progress went very well this year with a few unexpected bumps along the way,” said Barb Farr, Waterbury’s transportation liaison. “While there is still much to do in 2020, there was success in completing the water, sewer and storm drains in segments two, three and four.”
The segments in question stretch from the Stowe Street intersection to just past Demeritt Place; for the most part, work in this area has been completed for the year, but there will be some cleanup work, including paving, painting lines on the street and completion of a temporary sidewalk. That work is expected to be completed Friday, Dec. 13.
Work is expected to continue for at least another week on Main Street between the railroad bridge and the Stowe Street intersection, as contractors complete a stormwater filtration system there. Drivers can expect alternating one-way traffic, and pedestrian pathways will be maintained.
Construction is expected to resume in the spring and run through the fall. Details on the anticipated schedule will be available in early spring.
Information: Barb Farr, 244-4300, 888-3810, bfarr@waterburyvt.com.