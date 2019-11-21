Officially, winter is still a month away, but another storm this week blanketed downtown Waterbury in snow. In many parts of the country, that would have ended outdoor construction work, but people in Vermont are made of hardier stock.
Workers with J.A. McDonald, the firm reconstructing Waterbury’s Main Street, are still out in full force, white stuff be damned, and they’re doing more than just buttoning up the project for the winter.
The installation of underground conduit has temporarily forced the closure of Park Row on the west side of South Main Street (the State Complex side). The conduit will cross Park Row from 81 S. Main to 87 S. Main. Traffic is being rerouted through the State Drive entrance and Randall Street.
In other closures, at some point Elm Street will be closed to through traffic for water line and drainage work. Water customers can expect to lose service while the work is being performed.
Waterbury officials are expected to notify the public about street closures or interruption of service. The Waterbury Record will update its Facebook page as it receives the notices.
At the north end of the project, drivers can expect alternating one-way traffic between the railroad bridge and Stowe Street during the next few weeks as workers install a large sand-filtered stormwater system. Drivers and pedestrians will still be able to get to the municipal offices and the library during this time.
Between now and Thanksgiving, workers will pave the unfinished sections of South Main between Stowe Street and Park Row. Other work in this section will include storm drainage and water connections, and water customers can expect to lose their service briefly while the connections are being made.
A constant reader of this column will have heard this advice numerous times since April, but for new readers — if you lose your service, flush your lines thoroughly and keep extra water on hand for drinking and cooking.
Last, there will be temporary paving of the sidewalk of South Main Street on the east side (think Rusty Parker Park) from Park Row to just past Demeritt Place.
Questions: Barb Farr, 802-888-3810 or 802-244-4300, bfarr@waterburyvt.com.