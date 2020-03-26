Here are some recent decisions and developments in Waterbury related to the coronavirus crisis.
• The Edward Farrar Utility District has waived the base charges for water bills due June 20 to help businesses that use a lot of water, such as restaurants, but the move will also save homeowners money.
Bill Shepeluk, municipal manager, said those charges account for $120,000 of the $200,000 billing, which should help businesses survive.
He said the utility district can’t afford to do the same for sewer charges.
The district board regretted nothing could be done about first-quarter bills, which were due last week.
• The Farrar board decided to reduce interest rates on the district’s revolving loan fund to zero, and credit loan holders for their next three payments due in April, May and June.
Eight loans are out, including The Ice Center; Revitalizing Waterbury, for the train station; Perry Hill Properties, for the building at 28 Stowe St; and The Blue Stone.
The total credit will be about $20,000, Shepeluk said.
• Main Street Reconstruction will resume March 30 with utility-line conduits installed between the Main Street Fire Station and on side streets starting March 30.
“The contractors are very aware of the tenuous economic situation” and will do what they can to avoid harm to businesses once they reopen, said Barb Farr, project liaison.
• The town office staff is still providing essential services by appointment, but if the coronavirus epidemic worsens, Shepeluk said, new zoning permits could be put on hold and town employees could work fewer hours.
“For the time being we’re business as usual,” he said, but “I have to figure out ways to preserve the municipality’s money as well.”