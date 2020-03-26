RETAIL:
Bridgeside Books - Free media mail shipping, curbside pick up, complimentary delivery in Waterbury area community
Cold Hollow Cider Mill - Now available online for local or long distance delivery (growlers available for pickup only). Visit ColdHollow.com then give us call at 802-244-8771. Keep smiling!
Craft Beer Cellar - Open Tuesday-Sunday 12-5. Curbside delivery only. Beer inventory available here. Call 802-882-8034 with questions. Gift certificates to The Reservoir Restaurant & Tap Room available for purchase.
Evergreen Gardens - Taking phone or email orders and offering free delivery or curbside pickup. (802)244-8523 or evergardens@yahoo.com.
Ideal Auto & Truck Parts of VT – NAPA
Shaw's Supermarket - Open 7 am - 8 pm.
Sir Richard's Antiques and Fine Art Center - is currently closed to walk in traffic. We are offering phone, email and online help for Sir Richard's Antiques and Sir Richards Self Storage. We are available 10 to 5 seven days a week and able to ship any items out pronto.. Folks can support us by calling us if they have any antique or storage needs and by shopping online. 802-244-8879 (or 802-233-0560 after hours).
Stowe Street Emporium - Offering delivery of gift boxes and online gift certificates. Call 802-244-5321 or email Kathy@stowestreetemporium.com.
Sunflower Natural Foods - Open 10:00AM-6:00PM. Limiting customers traffic to one customer at a time.
The Tiny Acorn - Facebook and phone sales. We will provide porch side pickup Monday thru Sat. from 10:00 to 2:00. Please call 244-6663 for more information or to place an order.
Waterbury Sports - open Monday thru Saturday 12-5 . If you want to purchase a gift certificate, give us a call we can mail it to you.
Waterbury-Stowe Antique Center - Limited hours, call first, (802) 244-4100
Yarn - We will open the shop for private browsing to healthy individuals by appt only. They should contact us via email (lee@yarnvt.com or jane@yarnvt.com) for an appointment. We can email them photos of yarn, and are willing to do curbside pickup and local deliveries. We are offering online knit alongs to foster community during these periods of isolation. Folks can support us by sharing their projects on our facebook (Yarn.) and instagram (Yarnvt9) pages, liking and commenting on our posts and participating in on-line knitalongs we host.
RESTAURANTS
Aztlan Foods - Accepting phone orders paid with credit card. Open Tuesday-Friday 11:30 am-2 pm. 802-244-5570.
Hender's Bake Shop & Café - To go food ordered online, porch pick up on Weds, Fri, Sat & Sun, order by 5 pm the night before. Keto available for porch pick up on Mon, order by noon on Sat.
Jimmz Pizza - Offering takout and delivery. Credit card payment only. 802- 244-7911
K.C.'s Bagel Cafe - Open for takeout.
McGillicuddy's - Open for takeout. 802-882-8596.
Park Row Cafe - Open for takeout, 7 am to 3 pm. (802) 244-5111
Thai Smile - Open for takeout and curbside service. (802) 882 8275
Zachary's Pizza- Open for take-out, 11AM to 10PM. (802) 244-5650.
Zenbarn - Open for takeout Thursday-Saturday 4-8 pm. Place orders online. Also offering online gift certificates.
SERVICE
Castle Rock Stone - Open. Folks can support us by doing those small rock jobs you've been putting off. Excellent pricing. 802-238-4711.
Earth Sea Acupuncture - Physical location closed. Offering Free Online Consultations, Telemedicine: includes: herbs, supplements, qigong, meditation, acupressure, lifestyle counseling etc., distance energy healing sessions, intuitive tarot readings and gift certificates. Folks can support us: following along on Facebook or instagram @earthseaacuvt OR If needing support booking an appointment.
OPEN Community Acupuncture - Closed for in person acupuncture. Offering online herbal consulting on the same sliding scale as the acupuncture treatments $15-40. Herbal formulas are additional and will be drop ship straight to customers from the suppliers or herbal pharmacy. Access to appointments will be on the website.
Majestic Auto - Open. 802-244-5465.
Pack & Send Plus - (802) 560-4111
Ray’s Auto Body - Operating for repairs by appointment only. We will be closed to walk in customers. Please call to make an appointment. 802-244-1716
Waterbury Service Center
Waterbury Veterinary Hospital - Open but running at shortened hours and with curbside service. Pets are welcome in our facility but their owners wait in their cars in the parking lot. We are offering veterinary care and supplies to those pets who need it.
Ted’s Kar Kare - Open Monday - Friday 7:30AM- 5:00PM. (802) 244-1224
Tender Laura Care - I am petsitting care to anyone who needs it! Folks can support me by booking me as soon as possible for any potential upcoming trips.
CrossFit Waterbury - Online classes
Forge Gym - Online classes
Green Mountain Performing Arts - Studio is physically closed but we are offering online services.
WATERBURY BUSINESSES YOU CAN SUPPORT ONLINE
Birdfolk Collective - Online shop with free shipping
Brave Coffee - Offering free shipping from our online store. Folks can support us by ordering online or getting folks anywhere in the country to order online.
Diane Sheridan Massage Therapy - Currently closed. Folks can support me by purchasing gift certificates online.
Hen of the Wood - Online gift certificates
Jeremy Ayers Pottery - Online shop and gift certificates
Patty Delaney Massage - Services are suspended. Online gift certificates available.
Prohibition Pig - Online gift certificates
Stowe Street Cafe - Online gift certificates
Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea's Coffee Bar- We have a full array of packaged coffees and teas to take home. People can pick up retail bagged coffee & tea at our Coffee Bar with no shipping charge, Monday - Friday 9:00 - 3:00. Or $6.95 flat rate shipping charge to deliver. VTARTISAN.COM to order.
WATERBURY BUSINESSES THAT ARE CLOSED
LODGING - CLOSED PER STAY HOME, STAY SAFE ACT
Best Western Plus Waterbury-Stowe - Closed until April 7. Folks can support us by booking travel after April 7.
Fairfield by Marriott Waterbury Stowe
The Old Stagecoach Inn - Open. New reservations only in suites w/kitchenettes that have separate entrance.
Villa Ausblick - Available April 6.
OTHER
BGB Salon
The Blue Stone - Closed until April 17.
Central Vermont Adult Basic Education - CVABE’s Waterbury learning center is closed until at least April 6. Although we are not accepting new students, current students who wish to continue their studies should contact Thom McAllister (tmcallister@cvabe.org) for digital learning options.
Chila's Coiffures
Garfield's Hairdressing
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Cafe & Visitor Center
Lasting Image Salon
Mountain Valley Lotus
Phinne Nail Salon
Salon on Main
Sunflower Salon
Tabbatha Henry Designs
Vermont Trailwear
This list was last updated Thursday, March 26, at noon.