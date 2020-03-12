After the first suspected case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was reported in Bennington and several Vermont schools closed because of the illness, Waterbury officials have opened a line of communication among public and private organizations to form and enact plans if the pathogen pops up in town.
On Monday, Barb Farr, emergency management director, helped coordinate a conference call involving other municipal officials, schools, health care providers, the senior center and other community leaders. The goal was to initiate weekly conversation about how to handle the seemingly inevitable arrival of COVID-19.
Twenty-five people were on the conference call, including Theresa Wood and Tom Stevens, Waterbury state representatives; Bill Shepeluk, municipal manager; Beth Ann Maier, town health officer; Gary Dillon, fire chief; Mark Podgwaite, Waterbury ambulance director; Jody LaVanway, senior center director; and officials and representatives from Central Vermont Medical Center, Thatcher Brook Primary School, pharmacies in town, and Revitalizing Waterbury.
Farr said the group is figuring out what the community might need in case of an outbreak.
“This is just pre-event planning,” she said, but “we know it’s coming.”
These plans include assisting the elderly and other people who may be quarantined or otherwise confined to their homes, ensure people can work safely and businesses can still function, and providing information and advisories to the community to keep outbreak risks low.
Help for the homebound
One of Farr’s primary concerns is how to assist people who are quarantined at home, and she expects schools to close if there is a local outbreak.
The Harwood Union school district will follow directions from the state health department on how to manage potential COVID-19 cases.
Right now, the district is suggesting that any students returning from China, South Korea, Iran or Italy after March 4 to stay home from school for 14 days, and if they exhibit symptoms — fever, coughing and labored breathing — they should seek medical help, said Brigid Nease, the school superintendent. Harwood has no current plans to close any schools.
However, schools in Williston and in the Wilmington-Whitingham area closed their doors on Monday over fear of an outbreak.
“If the schools are closed, a parent needs to be home with (their child),” Farr said. This would have a “trickle-down effect,” she said. “Some people might be housebound, and they won’t come out. Do they need people to bring them food and medication? We don’t know.”
She said special attention will be paid to older residents, who are more susceptible to serious effects of the virus than younger people.
“We’re going to talk about getting a volunteer force ready if that is the case,” she said, and Meals on Wheels would help coordinate that effort.
Farr said the community is on “high alert.”
Proper preparation
Businesses and individuals need to take responsible measures, as well, Farr said.
“Know what you’re supposed to do,” she said. Wash your hands frequently, don’t go to work if you’re sick and don’t send a sick child to school: common sense.
“But then, on top of that, each business and each organization should have a continuity of operations plan,” she said. If an outbreak of COVID-19 is to be avoided, people may have to miss work, and organizations need to have a healthy person ready to fill essential roles.
“Know what your critical functions are and plan from there,” she said.
Farr said that people should seek out reliable sources of information about coronavirus, particularly the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.
“We don’t know how bad it’s going to get; we don’t know when it’s going to hit,” Farr said. “I think just knowing that everyone’s communicating together is the first step.”