The Waterbury Select Board voted Monday to authorize the purchase of a second fire truck and a roadside mower.
Voters had approved the expenditures last month, authorizing the select board to make the purchase if it was best for the town.
The town already bought one new fire truck to deal with a mechanical crisis. One truck could no longer hold water because of a damaged tank; the other couldn’t run because of engine problems.
The first truck has already arrived and is in service.
Fire Chief Gary Dillon told the board that Waterbury firefighters are training on the new truck, which is larger and more powerful than the truck it replaced. Things are going well, Dillon said,
Bill Shepeluk, the municipal manager, recommended that the board decide to buy the second truck now rather than try to repair the old truck and wait to see how well that turns out.
Dillon reminded the board that the price of a new truck will increase by more than $20,000 every year, and the offer on this truck will expire Jan. 1.
The board voted unanimously to buy the new truck for $489,645.
Next, the roadside mower. Shepeluk said he will shop for the best deal — spending less than the $125,000 voters authorized in November — and the board voted to give him that authority.
Earlier that night, in Duxbury, Shepeluk visited with the Duxbury Select Board to present its share of the fiscal 2020 Waterbury Fire Department budget. Duxbury has no fire department of its own and pays Waterbury to provide fire coverage.
Shepeluk broke down the formula on which the bill is based and pulled call reports from the department, finding that Waterbury paid more per call than Duxbury this year.
The Duxbury board agreed to its portion of the bill at $114,100 — $100 more than current spending — and will ask town-meeting voters to approve the expenditure in March.