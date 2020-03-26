Waterbury Cares — a COVID-19 alliance, resource exchange and support group — has been set up by town leaders to connect people who need help with people who want to give help. To connect online: bit.ly/waterburycares.
Anyone who needs or is willing to provide assistance, food or other goods, should visit bit.ly/waterburycares and fill out the form.
There are also links to local charities — the Waterbury Food Shelf, the Good Neighbor Fund and Waterbury Mission.
More than 80 people have signed up to offer help to people in need, and relatively few people have signed up to obtain help, town officials say.