The new coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the globe, with more cases reported every day, but Vermont officials say they’re prepared for the day the virus is found here.
COVID-19 — coronavirus infectious disease 2019 — has sparked concern since it broke out of China in January, and appears certain to spread throughout the United States and other countries.
The Vermont Department of Health is monitoring possible cases closely and medical professionals are ready to respond.
In the meantime, the best thing people can do to prevent the virus from spreading is to wash their hands thoroughly and often, and cover their faces when they cough or sneeze.
In Vermont, the coronavirus “is simply not a risk at the moment,” said Patsy Kelso, head epidemiologist for the Vermont Department of Health.
Kelso is keeping tabs on the spread of COVID-19 and is “on regular conference calls, often multiple daily conference calls, with Centers for Disease Control and other state health departments,” she said. They’re operating much the way they did when monitoring the Ebola outbreak of 2014.
Travelers from China can enter the United States only through 11 airports, and are screened for the virus there. If they don’t show symptoms, they can continue on their way, and the CDC will pass that information on to state and local health officials.
“We’ll check in with them a few times a week until 14 days have passed, and we’ve done that already with a number of returning travelers,” Kelso said. The department has finished monitoring more than a dozen people, and is still monitoring nearly 54 at press time. Two weeks ago, that number was three.
But the monitoring phase won’t last forever.
As the virus is reported in more countries, “it will get to a point where it’s not worth doing this monitoring any longer because it’s going to be spreading in communities like we see every year with colds and flu,” Kelso said. “It would be an elevated level of work, but it would be much more like the routine stuff we do every day with surveillance, providing guidance to health care providers doing surveillance, like counting cases and looking at trends. That’s what we do every day with things like Lyme disease, for example.”
The department is prepared to test people for COVID-19 — once it receives test kits by the end of this week.
“The unknowns about the virus make it seem really scary, but from what we do know, it’s not an extremely deadly virus,” Kelso said.
Mild cases of the virus have symptoms like a bad cold or the flu, and likely go unreported. That’s in addition to the 90,000-plus cases confirmed around the globe, and over 3,000 deaths. Because of the unreported cases, the fatality rate for COVID-19 may be lower than originally thought.
She compared it to the Ebola outbreak, saying it was highly unlikely the deadly virus would show up in Vermont. COVID-19 isn’t nearly as fatal, she said, but “I think it's likely we'll see cases in Vermont.”
Containing infection
“I think about the things that nobody else thinks about and I see the things that nobody else sees,” said Jodie Legacy, the infection preventionist at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. Her job is to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease in the hospital, so when COVID-19 popped up, Legacy’s mind was already imagining worst-case scenario.
“I’m always preparing our staff for anything to walk in our door, whether it be measles or coronavirus or Ebola,” she said.
Prevention starts at the door. Every patient who walks into Copley is screened, first for symptoms — respiratory issues and fever — and then whether they visited an affected area.
“Knowing travel history and the exposure risk are really going to help you determine whether it’s a person of interest or not,” Legacy said.
Kelso said the chances of a COVID-19 case walking in the door are low right now, but the hospital is prepared. High-risk patients could be quarantined in one of Copley’s two airborne rooms, a contained area with specialized seals and ventilation that isolates the suspected infection.
She said the best way to curb any virus’s spread is through the basics: hand-washing and good coughing and sneezing practices.
She couldn’t stress that enough.
“It’s so critical. Those simple basics, like covering your cough, is just so important,” she said.
A COVID-19 vaccine could be a year away, so “there’s not a quick fix,” Legacy said. “… With any single virus, you’re going to feel crummy for a couple of weeks and it’s going to linger and you’re going to have to recover.”