There will be a new brew in town for 2020, and this time it’s not beer. PK Coffee will open at 40 Foundry St., Waterbury, before the end of this month.
PK’s first café is in Stowe, and the business will stick with what has worked there, with the same coffee and house pastries. But Katrina Veerman, co-owner of PK with Matthew Carrell, said the new location will offer more food and pastry options, aiming to provide convenient, wholesome foods for customers on the go.
There will be some classics from the flagship — egg sandwiches on potato rolls and breakfast burritos — but the new shop will be more playful.
“One of the big things is to take advantage of all the root vegetables and things we have in Vermont over the winter,” Veerman said.
For instance: a grain bowl with squash, house toasts with yogurt or feta, spreads or sauces that incorporate Asian and Latin influences, and quick snacks, such as a savory stick bun with cheddar and bacon and maple syrup.
“What we’re trying to do is create things that are full of bright flavors but are also quick to prepare and serve,” Veerman said.
Modern technology may help the commuter or hungry employee on a lunch break to avoid a line when grabbing food to go. Veerman said PK is working on an online delivery system, so that food can be ready to go when a customer arrives.
“That will probably roll out in early spring,” Veerman said. “If people want to order, say, a dozen savory sticky buns for a party, we’ll have bulk ordering.”
For those with time to hang around, the cafe will have an aesthetic similar to the Stowe shop, with unique Waterbury-inspired flair.
“We tried to bring together a lot of the elements at PK,” Veerman said. “I just wanted it to be more aligned with Waterbury. I think the new shop is a more edgy, playful space.”
Wendy Valliere from Seldom Scene interior design painted a mural for the building’s rear wall, which incorporates fun elements: vintage Vermont postcards and stamps, train tickets and illustrated cows, graffiti elements, and an illustrated bust of Veerman’s great-uncle, Pierre Ketellapper, after which the cafe is named.
“It will take some time to break in the space,” Veerman said. PK plans a soft opening in mid-January, open five days a week, and work toward a seven-day schedule.
“I think we do a different style of food and coffee, and Waterbury is growing so much I think there’s room for all of us,” Veerman said.