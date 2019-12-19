SunCommon’s first Sustainable Gingerbread House competition, held at Caledonia Spirits, drew 20 entries. All the houses featured renewable energy elements, such as solar panels, electric vehicles and composters.
Judged Most Technically Accurate was Hender’s Bake Shop & Cafe in Waterbury, and its gingerbread house will be on display at the cafe all season.
The Hender’s gingerbread house featured solar panels, a Tesla Powerwall battery, an electric vehicle charger and lots of other sustainable elements.
The Most Creative award went to Birchgrove Bakery.
Lake Champlain Chocolates won the award for Best Use of Local Ingredients.
Each of those three won a $250 prize.
Adam Greenberg and family won the Greta Award, a $75 prize.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open for voting at Facebook.com/suncommon; the winner will be announced Dec. 22. That award carries a $250 prize.