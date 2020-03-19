When will the Harwood Union school district have a budget for the 2020-21 school year?
It’s hard to say.
Voters rejected the $39 million budget proposal on Town Meeting Day, so the school board needs to come up with a new proposal. But, with large public gatherings discouraged in Vermont for at least several weeks, the Harwood school board doesn't plan to meet before April 8, at the earliest, and the earliest possible vote by Harwood residents on a new budget would be April 28. The budget year begins July 1.
But “these are very uncertain times,” said board chair Caitlin Hollister in an email Wednesday, “so these dates are likely to change.”
With schools closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Harwood teachers are getting ready to teach online, and secretaries, receptionists and other office staff will work from home. And administrative assistants, cooks and custodians will work in the school buildings.