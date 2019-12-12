Last year, after it became legal to grow and possess marijuana in Vermont, the state was cast into a state of purgatory between prohibition and legalization.
Because of those complications, the commercial sale of marijuana is likely to be a hot topic when the Legislature convenes in January.
Entrepreneurs are waiting for approval to start selling the herb, and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns is stressing that municipalities have a choice on whether they want to join in.
Last week, the Waterbury Select Board took the league’s advice, and voted unanimously to ask the Legislature to treat the legal sale of marijuana the same way it does alcohol, and allow municipalities to vote on whether to opt in to marijuana sales. The board opposes the league’s suggestion for a 5 percent local tax on marijuana sales, with 30 percent of that revenue going to towns that choose not to sell the drug.
The vote was neither for nor against marijuana in Waterbury: If Vermont establishes a legal market for marijuana sales, would Waterbury host dispensaries? It’s impossible to tell at this point, but a few local officials gave their views on potential dispensaries in Waterbury.
A vote in favor
“The market’s going to exist whether we do it or not,” said Mark Frier, a local business owner and member of the select board.
Frier said the town would be missing an opportunity if it prohibited local sales of the drug. Considering Waterbury’s healthy tourist industry and proximity to the interstate highway, he said it could only help the town’s economy,
“If we don’t have stores, they’re just going to go to the next town over that does,” Frier said.
He opposes high local taxes on marijuana, saying the state is likely to levy a hefty tax of its own, and a further tax would be detrimental.
“We’re not doing that with any other product,” he said. “The worst thing we can do is tax it out of business and keep the black market alive.”
He wasn’t concerned about negative side effects from marijuana sales. “It’s been proven in other states it can work,” he said. “The nice thing about a regulated market is you know what you’re buying.”
If Waterbury residents vote on the issue, Frier thinks businesses would be given a green light.
“If we were a state that didn’t already decriminalize it, and there weren’t other states that could prove it could work, I think it would be harder,” he said.
Hemp taking root
And that’s not too far-fetched. While CBD is a different product entirely — wholly medicinal in application — it comes from the same genus of plant, cannabis. Waterbury already hosts companies selling CBD products.
“I’m not trying to make an exact equivalency, but they’re there, existing in town,” said Alyssa Johnson, town economic development director.
CBD Vermont is in an industrial zone on Route 100 in Waterbury, Green Hut CBD shares space with the Craft Beer Cellar on Elm Street, and Zenbarn offered cocktails and foods made with CBD.
“I think that Waterbury’s preferable location serves a variety of businesses,” Johnson said. “It’s mostly about finding a good location and a good fit.”
Johnson said she’s unaware of any pushback against having these companies in town, and said she’d work with a marijuana seller.
“Do you want to be in Waterbury? Great, I will try to find a space that meets your needs,” she said. If town officials want to impose restrictions on marijuana shops, “that’s their prerogative, and I’ll work within the constraints.”
About those constraints
“There’s a libertarian mindset out there that basically says ‘you do what you want and I do what I want, as long as you’re not bothering me,’ but when it comes to drugs, that’s when that philosophy goes out the door,” said Chris Viens, select board chairman. “Because anytime anybody gets into some form of a bad habit, that affects other people.”
Viens was interviewed in his wood shop off Guptil Road as he applied polyurethane to three reclaimed wooden beams. Around him were cabinets he’d made for his camp up north.
“To get to my whole point — and the reason I wanted you to come here is — this is my high,” he said.
Viens opposes legalizing marijuana, and would oppose shops in Waterbury, but he sees where things are going. “We’ve gone down that path that will inevitably be legalization,” he said.
He said adding another vice-driven market to the town would only help the people at the top.
“What it amounts to is people preying on other people’s weaknesses for money,” he said, and those businesses will cause a greater divide between the wealth of business owners and workers.
Even the beer industry — a large economic driver in Waterbury — has done little to help the people of Vermont, he said. “There are some people doing better because of it, but there’s a lot of people being left behind in the dust.”
Beer, marijuana, skiing and snowmobiling — an economy of leisure — Viens has little use for these things. “To me, a lot of it is frivolous,” he said.
“My opinion’s not for everybody, that’s for sure,” he said.
“I’ll be honest with you, my support base is dwindling.” People who think like he does are growing old and dying, or moving because of the high cost of living.
“There’s a new demographic coming into the state that’s way more liberal than what I’m accustomed to, and I don’t know if our ideas or philosophies will align,” Viens said. “I keep trying to hang on to old Vermont, because it’s values that seemed to be so innocent, so clean, healthy.
“For me, there’s nothing better than good ol’ small-town Vermont, and it seems like we’re getting away from that.”