Averil Beliveau, 30, has been accused of second-degree murder in the death of Cameron Faling, 45, in a studio apartment they shared at 4302 Bolton Valley Access Road.
An autopsy completed Sunday, March 15, by the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington determined Faling died of cuts to his neck, and was murdered.
State police allege that Beliveau killed Faling Thursday night, but didn’t call police until Saturday morning.
Beliveau pleaded not guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington and is being held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. A hearing in the case is set for Friday.
Beliveau and Faling worked together at the Bolton Valley Resort, Major Dan Trudeau, chief of the criminal division, said during a news conference.
Trudeau urged co-workers at Bolton Valley Resort to contact police if they have any information about interactions between the two in the past week or so. Beliveau told police her relationship with Faling was abusive.
Beliveau made an emergency 911 call about the dead body shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, said state police spokesman Adam Silverman.
Two responding state troopers found the woman at the apartment at the base village unharmed shortly after 8 a.m., police said. Faling’s body was found inside the apartment.
The death is considered an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public, Trudeau said.
Detectives were conducting a canvass of the area to try to get information on what led up to the killing, police said.
A search warrant was obtained from a state judge for the residence by late Saturday afternoon and the Vermont Crime Scene Search Team left to conduct the search and collect evidence.Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 878-7111.