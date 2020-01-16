The Shaw’s Foundation has given a $28,586 grant to Hunger Free Vermont for its Hunger Is initiative to eradicate childhood hunger.
The funds power Hunger Free Vermont’s work to feed more kids a nutritious breakfast by helping schools and communities understand and make the best use of the federal nutrition programs that provide opportunities for low-income kids and food-insecure families.
The funding will also help Hunger Free Vermont to develop and grow breakfast programs that incorporate proven best practices, high-quality nutrition, and as much fresh, locally produced food as possible.
“We feel so fortunate to have Shaw’s Foundation continue its support of the work we do to ensure that Vermont children have access to eat a healthy breakfast so they feel good, and can make the most of their academic day,” said Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont.