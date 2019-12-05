Holly Rouelle, the principal, didn’t hear the F-35s when they first flew over Chamberlin School in South Burlington.
She knew they were coming, but was busy reading to a class when the jets made their initial Sept. 19 descent into Burlington International Airport.
Later, when she left the classroom, “someone in the hallway asked me if I had heard the noise and I thought they meant the children in the band room,” she said.
But, she added, other faculty who were out in the gardens that afternoon heard the F-35s land.
Rouelle hasn’t really noticed the jets in the following weeks.
“It becomes part of your daily noise,” she said.
When she started working at the elementary school, Rouelle couldn’t believe how accustomed people were to the F-16 noise. But her colleagues told her she’d get used to it and, eventually, wouldn’t notice it.
School staff even had a nickname for a break enacted while the planes flew over. Raising an index finger, teachers would employ the “Chamberlin Pause,” halting instruction until the aircraft and their noise were out of earshot.
Rouelle thinks everyone might adapt to the noise of the F-35s, which are considerably louder than the F-16 fighter jets they’re replacing in the Vermont Air National Guard.
“That being said, right now our windows are shut,” she said, and jet noise might be more noticeable in the spring, when the windows are open and students help out in the garden. Plus, she said, things might be different once all 20 jets arrive at the base.
There have been some delays in F-35 arrivals. The Vermont Air National Guard was supposed to average two new jets per month until next summer, when the full fleet will be in place.
However, there has been poor weather in Fort Worth, Texas, where Lockheed Martin manufactures the planes, Vermont Guard Lt. Col. Nate Graber said. He said that doesn’t completely explain the delay, but he’s unsure of the other factors.
New jets were expected last week, just before Thanksgiving.
“That’s what they’re shooting for now and that’s supposed to be two jets,” Graber said. “If not, I’m guessing it’s going to be at least three if not four the first week of December.”
Back at Chamberlin School, the windows are shut for winter, but in the spring and summer, the windows will be open. The building doesn’t have air conditioning and becomes “stifling hot” as temperatures rise outside, Rouelle said. If Federal Aviation Administration funds can be secured, air conditioning units could address that problem. The units would allow windows to remain closed, and sound to be dampened, even during warm weather.
Some residents have voiced concerns about children’s exposure to F-35 noise while they play outside for recess. But Rouelle said she hasn’t noticed an F-35-related increase in sound exposure to students outside for recess. And while some residents have suggested the Guard should give the school a schedule of takeoffs so kids can be inside during those times, Rouelle says Chamberlin has staff who report for duty during lunch and recess, and those periods cannot be moved around.
As for concerns about the jet noise being a learning distraction, Rouelle she said it might not have the impact many believe it will.
“Most of our families live in the community and so they’re used to it,” she said.
Chamberlin School teacher Cindy Tan says the F-35s are “definitely louder” than the F-16s. But, she said, it depends where you are in the building and if windows are open.
School Superintendent David Young hasn’t been in Chamberlin School while an F-35 has taken off, but he knows well the “Chamberlin Pause” that occurred under the F-16s.
“When the windows are open, for those few seconds it’s just not worth trying to talk over them,” Young said. “Your voice has to get significantly louder. You’re better just to wait until they pass.”
He hopes funding will arrive to install air conditioning in the school, allowing the windows to be shut year-round and so reduce noise.
Young acknowledges the noise can be a learning distraction.
“Having to pause — although very short, very small fractions of time — is still a distraction to the student who’s trying to get something out, or to the teacher,” he said. “Being able to have our windows shut where we can continue to teach and learn is important.”
Young has not received any complaints about the noise of the new jets, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any.
“The air guard and the airport, they’ve cooperated with us and part of the fabric of our community is the airport,” he said. “We’ve been dealing with traffic in and out; we’ve also had the benefit of it, too.”