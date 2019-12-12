The Harwood Union school board has reversed a previous decision and will allow incoming seventh- and eighth- graders to attend the middle school of their choice.
In a near-unanimous decision Dec. 4, board members voted to unfreeze intradistrict choice, undoing the decision they made Nov. 20 in an attempt to slow the migration of students from Harwood Middle School to Crossett Brook Middle School.
James Grace, who represents Waterbury on the school board, made the motion to reverse the previous decision. He cited the creation of articles of agreement that governed the merger of the six Harwood towns into a single school district in 2017.
“When drafting the articles, it seems clear to me that choice was one of the most important topics of that discussion,” Grace said. “I’m a bit embarrassed that we dealt with that issue so glibly last time.”
On Nov. 20, the board voted to freeze intradistrict choice for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders who were requesting choice for the first time, while grandfathering choice for students who are currently exercising it.
The motion to freeze choice received little discussion, with most of the conversation centered on a motion to send all middle school students to Crossett Brook, starting next fall. That motion failed.
In some ways, intradistrict choice was a driving factor in the proposal to move Harwood’s middle schoolers to Crossett Brook next year.
Since 2017, the number of choice requests has grown, from 32 applications for the 2017-18 school year to 35 for 2018-19 and 50 for 2019-20.
This year, 107 students — 5.9 percent of total enrollment — are exercising choice.
Choice is available on a first-come, first-served basis, provided there is space in the receiving classroom and the transfer does not require hiring more staff.
This fall, the district has received 30 requests, with half of them asking to transfer from Harwood Middle School to Crossett Brook.
In addition, parents of two children at Fayston — one in fourth grade, the other in fifth —asked to transfer them to Crossett Brook, which teaches students in grades five through eight.
In Warren, the parents of three children at the school — one fourth-grader and two fifth graders — have requested a transfer to Crossett Brook.
In total, Crossett Brook is the receiving school in 21 of the 30 requests received so far. Nobody has asked to transfer from Crossett Brook.
The migration is part of a larger trend; since the 2017 merger, Crossett Brook Middle School has gained 17 students through intradistrict choice, while Harwood Union Middle School has lost 11.
Public feedback
At the Dec. 4 meeting, several members of the public asked the board to restore middle-school choice for first-time requests.
Lucy Laidlaw of Fayston, a sixth-grader at Waitsfield Elementary, said she had planned to go to Crossett Brook next fall.
“One of the reasons I want to go to Crossett Brook is that I want to meet new people. It’s the same reason I left Fayston after fourth grade,” Lucy said. “There is something exciting about going to a new school where I will meet almost all new friends, but I will still have a few people that I will know there. It’s kind of like moving, but you get to take a few friends with you.”
Elizabeth Harris of Moretown, whose daughter Mary Harris was one of five teenagers killed by an impaired driver in 2016, said her son is still dealing with the trauma related to his sister’s death.
“We don’t want Peter at Harwood. We don’t want him with older children,” Harris said. “We applied to go to Crossett. We were second on the list. He was all excited, and then we got that letter saying this isn’t happening. Not only did I prep my child for the move, but now I have to tell him that he’s not going there and he has to go somewhere else.”
Steve Haskell of Waitsfield has three children, the oldest a freshman who attended Crossett Brook.
“She felt it was a better fit, academically,” Haskell said. “I have a daughter who’s at Crossett now and I have a son who’s a fifth-grader who wants to go to Crossett because his sisters come home every day and talk about all the great things they are doing.”
Board discussion
The move to freeze choice was recommended by school administrators, but Superintendent Brigid Nease said Dec. 4 that the move might open the district to a lawsuit.
The Federal Rehabilitation Act of 1973 guarantees all students receive a “fair and proper education,” meaning students have equal access to educational opportunities. Nease pointed out that Crossett Brook offers a program in sustainability and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — but Harwood does not.
“Even if it isn’t a violation of laws, it’s a violation of ethics,” Nease said.
The best solution, which Nease referred to as “the most gain with the least pain,” would be to send all middle school students to Crossett Brook, a recommendation board members voted down Nov. 20.
Restoring choice will add 14 seventh-graders and one eighth-grader to Crossett Brook. Nease said the move would require hiring part-time teachers for the STEM and music programs.
Christine Sullivan, who represents Waitsfield, said freezing choice illustrates the inequity between the middle schools.
“I think the equity piece is quite apparent if you freeze (intradistrict choice),” Sullivan said. “We’re looking at adding a sustainability and STEM teacher at Crossett Brook, but we’re not looking at adding one to Harwood.”
It’s unclear why administrators and board members were discussing adding staff to Crossett Brook to accommodate students looking to exercise choice; the district’s articles of agreement allow choice as long it doesn’t require hiring additional staff.
Garrett MacCurtain said the move to revisit the choice decision should prompt the board to consider another decision from Nov. 20.
“If we’re going to vote to keep (intradistrict choice) tonight, I really would suggest we revisit merging the middle schools,” MacCurtain said.
“I’m getting dizzy because I feel like we keep talking in circles,” said Rosemarie White, who represents Warren and who spoke in favor of restoring choice.
In the end, MacCurtain was the sole board member to vote against restoring choice.
However, it was not the last time the board voted to reconsider an earlier decision. The board also voted to revisit the decision not to move all middle school students to Crossett Brook next fall.
The board was expected to discuss the issue at its Dec. 11 meeting, which started after press time. The Waterbury Record will have that story next week.