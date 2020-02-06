Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Some freezing drizzle early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.