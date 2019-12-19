Harwood Middle School lives on, at least for another school year.
For the second time in less than a month, the Harwood Union school board has voted not to send all middle school students to Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.
At its meeting Dec. 11, the board affirmed its previous decision to maintain the district status quo, which — for the most part — divides seventh- and eighth-grade students based on where they live.
At the board’s Nov. 20 meeting, board members rejected a recommendation from school administrators to move all seventh- and eighth-graders to Crossett Brook beginning in the fall of 2020.
At that same meeting, board members voted to freeze intradistrict choice for seventh- and eighth-graders who were requesting it for the first time, a move intended to stem an exodus of students from Harwood to Crossett Brook.
On Dec. 4, the board then reversed that decision; one week later, the board was looking at potentially reversing yet another decision regarding merging all middle-schoolers at Crossett Brook.
Erin Hurley, a Waterbury resident who’s a middle school teacher in Jericho, urged the board not to reverse its earlier decision and to keep middle school students at Harwood, regardless of the number of students who were choosing to go to Crossett Brook instead.
“I think it’s really important that we take time to plan this and we have adequate funding,” Hurley said. “If we allow a small number of families to determine how our schools are staffed, we lose our larger vision as a school district for how we want our school district to look, ultimately.”
This fall, the district has received 30 choice requests, with half of them asking to transfer from Harwood Middle School to Crossett Brook.
At the Dec. 4 meeting, administrators discussed the inequity of course offerings for middle school students, noting that Crossett Brook has greater access to music and sustainability programs.
Lisa Mason of Moretown said parents were struggling with the uncertainty caused by the board’s predilection to revisit previous decisions.
“There are lot of families that are feeling uncertain, defeated and deflated,” Mason said. “The emotions around this are just as important as anything else. If we don’t recognize this, then we have bigger issues than kids not being able to take band or sustainability or whatever.”
Kelsey Burnell, a Spanish teacher at Crossett Brook, offered the board a statement signed by more than two dozen staff members, imploring the board not to move all seventh- and eighth-graders to Crossett Brook.
James Grace, who represents Waterbury on the board, said that after learning more about the quality of the portable classrooms that would be required at Crossett Brook, he was now in favor of the move.
“I also voted against this last time, but I’m planning to change my vote tonight,” Grace said.
Rosemarie White, who represents Warren on the board, said board was not inclined to take action of any sort.
“When we last had this vote, I made a motion to bring the kids together (at Crossett Brook) in two years, and that didn’t pass, and that shows that you’re going to just keep kicking this down the road,” White said. “I have faith in our administration to handle this transition. I have confidence that our kids will be all right and will get a good education.”
Alexandra Thomsen of Waterbury suggested board members listen to recommendations from school administrators.
“When we as a board make the decision not to listen to our administrative team — who we hire to run our schools — and then come up with our own hybrid plan, things get complicated,” Thomsen said. “The admin team gave us a clear plan to merge the seven-eights and we chose not to listen. They then advised us that, if we’re not going to merge the middle school, we should freeze choice. We chose not to listen and unfroze choice last week.”
Grace, Thomsen and White were joined by Christine Sullivan of Waitsfield in the vote to send all middle-schoolers to Crossett Brook; that vote failed.
“I’m perplexed with this board and how y’all are making decisions, or not making decisions, as the case may be,” said state Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury. “It seems to be a perpetual rigamarole and runaround, making a decision and then retracting the decision and then making the decision again.
“It’s not doing a whole lot to engender public trust and confidence.”